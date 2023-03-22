Woman who won $10M settlement against City of La Mesa after she was hit, blinded by bean bag speaks out

"I wish that it never happened, but I thank God that I'm living," said Furcron.



Furcron became emotional at times when talking about the settlement and the incident that got her here.



"My reaction to this settlement is it's really nothing that could bring me back to who I normally was," said Furcron.



Furcron was protesting police brutality outside the La Mesa Police Department on May 30, 2020 when she was hit in the head by a bean bag round that was shot at her by police. It happened while she was doing a Facebook live.



Furcron wound up in the ICU in a medically induced coma, and became blind in her left eye.



Today, she says she still deals with headaches, high blood pressure, and is sensitive to noise and light. She's also in need of reconstructive surgery.



"There's really no amount of money that can really take care of me for the rest of my life, but I am ok," said Furcron.



Furcron says she went to the protest not only on behalf of George Floyd, but also her son who had died just three months prior during a chase with Georgia police, after they performed a pit maneuver.



"He hit trees at 97 miles an hour. He died on impact," said Furcron.



The protest, which had started out peaceful, evolved into violence, looting and arson. Initially, La Mesa Police say they observed Furcron throwing something at officers.



But, she says it was an empty can of Red Bull she tossed on the ground.



CBS 8 also found that the officer who shot Furcron, Eric Knudson, was not properly trained on the gun because it belonged to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.