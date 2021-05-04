Woman's body found in trash can in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO — The body of a possible homicide victim was found in a trash can in Little Italy Tuesday.



The discovery in the 2100 block of State Street was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.



Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case.



"It is still early in the investigation and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death," Lt. Andra Brown said.



The body of the unidentified woman, who appeared to have been experiencing homelessness and in her 20s or 30s, was dressed in black jeans and a black sweater, Brown said.