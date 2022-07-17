South Bay woman's car stolen along with necklace holding her father's ashes

Security camera caught the moment a person walked into her parking lot and stole her car, along with the pendant.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif — A South Bay woman is seeking help after her car was stolen, along with a necklace holding the ashes of her father.

Stephanie Lavalsik said her car was parked in a parking lot in Encanto when someone stole her car. She said she lost her only means of transportation, the car she uses to take herself to work and drop off her kids.

Lavalsik said she also lost a locket containing the ashes of her father.

"It looks like a heart. A silver heart locket. And there's a piece of metal that looks like it can twist off or something. That's where they hold the ashes," said Lavallsik.

Lavalsik said the locket was left in a Lavalsik's wallet because the chain needed repairing.

"He's been gone since 2007 and it's stuff like this that brings it back to where it feels like he was just gone yesterday. Like I just lost him all over again," said Lavalsik.

Surveillance camera video captured the moment someone walked into her parking lot in Encanto on Imperial Boulevard near Euclid Avenue. The person is seen entering Lavalsik's car and driving away.

"I just want my father back. I want my pendant back. And if you could please find it in your heart to please make it back to me, I don't care about anything else. I'll find a way for everything else where the damage has been caused but I just need… my father back…the ashes back," said Lavalsik.

If you have any information that could help locate Lavalsik's property, please contact Crimestoppers.