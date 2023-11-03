'Women Influence Network' first event aims to promote leadership and inclusion

The goal of the event, emceed by CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen, is to provide networking opportunities for women of color during Women's History Month.

SAN DIEGO — The Inagurual Women of Influence Network (WIN) Leadership Luncheon kicked off Saturday afternoon at The Venue in Chula Vista. The goal of the event, emceed by CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen, is to provide networking opportunities for women of color during Women's History Month.

Women of all ages and from all different backgrounds gathered together under one roof to network and inspire change. Organizers and attendees discussed community issues that impact the quality of life and planned possible solutions for the betterment of all San Diegans.

"This event is to bring all networks and diverse backgrounds together and we can celebrate together. The great leadership that has taken place here will hopefully inspire and motivate the next generations of leaders," said organizer, JoAnn Fields.

"It's important to have opportunities for your future because if you don't, there is less chance for your hopes or dreams to come true for the future," said Morse High School student, Hannah Silvas.

"We need something to bridge the youth with the elderly because we are all important," said Patricia Murray, Artistic Director of Errrverybodyi Line Dancing.

Fields handed out honorary awards to women who have made outstanding accomplishments in the community. They also enjoyed food, music and dance performances.

"We're in a world where we just need to shout out and speak up when times are tough and that’s what this safe space is for. I want to project change in San Diego and in the world and as I get into college; that is my goal," said Bishop High School student, Natasha Mar.

The next API event is a townhall meeting April 18 focusing on mental health issues at The Chinese School.