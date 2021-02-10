Women's March draws big crowds around the country

SDPD estimate that around 2,000 marchers came out to Saturday's rally downtown San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With witty signs, chanting and inspirational speakers, Saturday's Women's March in Downtown San Diego was a call to action.

The march brought out big crowds in major cities like New York and Austin, but also in smaller communities like Julian, California.

The Women’s March usually takes place in January, but Saturday’s march is in response to a bill passed by Texas Republicans banning abortion after six weeks.

A blow to the landmark case of Roe v Wade that gives a woman the right to an abortion.

"I'll tell you, if we have to fight by God, I'm glad to be in this fight with you," said President pro tempore of the California State Senate Toni Atkins. "I stand on the shoulders of some incredibly great women who taught me what I needed to do to be powerful and to fight in this fight."

Organizers pushed the crowd to let their voices be heard but also to make a difference after the march was over. Hoping crowds in city streets around the country will give rise to a larger cause of reproductive freedom.

"I am a wife, I'm a mother and I'm a black woman in America. I have to stand up for our rights. I have to make sure that they are protected," said marcher Shelia Jackson.

The Women's March is still hoping to have its regularly scheduled march in January of 2022.