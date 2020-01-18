SAN DIEGO — Where

The 4th Annual Women's March San Diego is on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Highway. This year's theme is "Power in Unity."

When

The event starts at 10 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m., there will be eight speakers, all of whom were nominated. ADA seating will be available in front of the stage and ASL interpretation will be provided.

The march itself kicks off at noon.

Who

People of all ages are welcome.

What to bring (and what not to)

Wear layers, comfortable walking shoes and sunscreen. Leave any signs with sticks at home.

Getting there

Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will have limited access to traffic on Saturday until 2 p.m. If you plan on taking an Uber or Lyft, drop off / pick up is on Beech and Ash Street between Columbia and Front Street.

If you're taking the COASTER or Amtrak, Santa Fe Union Station is only a few blocks away from the event.

If you're taking the bus or trolley, MTS will have service from the nearby County Center/Little Italy stop:

MTS is providing 3-car trains on all three trolley lines throughout the morning.

Sycuan Green Line (from Santee): Beginning at 7:48 am, Sycuan Green Line trains will depart Santee every 15 minutes. (Prior to 7:48 am, trains depart every 30 minutes, beginning at 5:18 am.)

Sycuan Green Line (from SDCCU Stadium): Beginning at 6:22 am, Sycuan Green Line trains will depart the stadium every 15 minutes, increasing to every 7.5 minutes from 8:22-9:37 am. (The first train departs the stadium at 4:52 am, with 30-minute service until 6:22 am.)

UC San Diego Blue Line: From San Ysidro, trains depart every 15 minutes beginning at 4:58 am.

Orange Line: Beginning at 8:15 am, Orange Line trains will depart Arnele Avenue every 15 minutes. (Trains depart every 30 minutes from Arnele starting at 5:15 am).

If you're riding the Sycuan Green Line to the event, exit at the Little Italy/County Admin Station. Orange Line and UC San Diego Blue Line riders are encouraged to transfer to the Sycuan Green Line at 12th & Imperial, then exit at the Little Italy/County Admin Station. After the event, trains will operate every 15 minutes in all directions, with additional service added as needed.

Park & Ride lots are available along each trolley line, including 5,000 spaces at SDCCU Stadium on 9449 Friars Rd.

Other info

According to the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation, Waterfront Park is a smoke-free and alcohol-free park, but here's where you can grab a drink after the event:

There will also be food trucks on-site, which will include vegan options.

