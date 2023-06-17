Women's rights supporters march for access to abortion pill

San Diego supporters rallied downtown Saturday to defend women’s access to abortion medication.

SAN DIEGO — Supporters rallied in downtown San Diego on Saturday to defend women’s access to abortion medication.

Several groups including the San Diego Women’s Rights Coalition, San Diego NOW National Women's Political Caucus California, Feminists in Struggle, Green Party of San Diego County, activists, and other women’s support groups gathered Saturday rallying for women’s reproductive rights.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is considering the future of the abortion pill, mifepristone. It’s already FDA-approved and has been used for abortions in America for the last 23 years.

However, a lawsuit filed by the Christian rights group, Alliance Defending Freedom, has made its way through courts nearly a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Texas District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled to halt the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill in April. The Supreme Court then temporarily blocked the lower court’s decision, returning the case to the Fifth Circuit.

"It's heartbreaking. It sucks that it's 2023 and that we are fighting for these same issues. This means a lot to me, personally," said Andrea Gabay, grassroots activist. "We don’t want to be complacent. We want to make sure we let people know this is important to us. We can't be like 'Oh, we're safe now,' because look what happened with Roe v Wade."

Men were marching for women’s rights as well.

"I'm a man living with prostate cancer and the medications I can get; I am not restricted by the government. Women should have every right to make medical decisions for their bodies," said Rick Ochocki," rallier.

The Fifth Circuit's decision could come at any time. Mifepristone will continue to be available until the Supreme Court rules again or it refuses to hear the appeal.

Meanwhile, San Diegans will continue to march until their message is heard.