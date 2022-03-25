Wonderfront Festival lineup unveiled, set for November at San Diego waterfront

Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon and Gwen Stefani are among the artists headlining this year's festival, set for Nov. 18-20.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The first batch of artists set to perform at the 2022 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival at the downtown San Diego waterfront was unveiled Friday.

Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon and Gwen Stefani are among the artists headlining this year's festival, set for Nov. 18-20. The names unveiled this week are among an initial batch of acts released by festival organizers, who say a second phase of artists will be revealed in May.

Tickets will go on sale in early April.

The festival's inaugural event was held in 2019, though its follow-up has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonderfront co-founder and CEO Paul Thornton said, "Our goal with this 2022 lineup was to still maintain a focus on emerging artists and artists with new music coming out this year, but to also take a significant step forward with bigger headline talent."

The Phase I lineup can be viewed at https://wonderfrontfestival.com. More than 80 acts are expected to be featured across seven stages stretching from the Embarcadero Park to Broadway Pier.

"Downtown is thrilled to see the return of the Wonderfront festival and the cultural vibrancy it brings to our city," said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. "It's hard to think of a more quintessential San Diego event than this combination of music and arts at the intersection of our urban neighborhoods and the San Diego Bay. We can't wait to welcome everyone to get outside and enjoy being together again."