Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego postponed again due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, slated to bring a "star-studded" lineup of musical acts this fall to the San Diego Bay waterfront, has been postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in California and across the nation, organizers announced Thursday.

According to a joint statement from Wonderlust Events, LLC and the Port of San Diego, this year's event was put off after “weeks of discussions and research” with county, state and national public health officials regarding this fall's expected COVID-19 case numbers.

“The continued safety of the community had to be front and center in our decision making,” Michael G. Brown, Port of San Diego's vice president of marketing and communications, said.

“We pushed as long as we could working with the Wonderfront Festival team to see if case trends might look more positive or new information would give us the comfort level needed to move forward. But at the end of the day, the situation has not improved. Knowing that people book advance travel to attend, and production crews have months of logistical planning to do, a final decision needed to be made.”

The festival is now anticipated to take place Nov. 18-20, 2022. Organizers said more information would be released “in the upcoming weeks” regarding next year's festival.

This year's postponed marks the second time the COVID-19 pandemic has put the festival on hold. The inaugural festival in 2019 featured more than 125 artists over three days, and drew more than 57,000 people.

“This announcement, though challenging, is met with understanding and appreciation for the Port of San Diego for providing us with such a spectacular venue for our festival,” said Paul Thornton, Managing Partner of Wonderlust Events, LLC.