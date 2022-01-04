San Diego County gas prices have dropped five days in a row

The average price is 7.8 cents less than a week ago but we're still paying 96 cents more than a month ago

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the fifth consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.935.

The average price has dropped 8.3 cents over the past five days, including 2.4 cents Saturday, the largest decrease since March 26, 2020, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.