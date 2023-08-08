Worker injured while rescuing two women trapped in South Bay apartment fire

A maintenance worker was injured while helping his coworker rescue two women trapped in an apartment adjacent to another engulfed in flames in Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A maintenance worker at a Chula Vista apartment complex was injured while rescuing two women from an apartment adjacent to another engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

Chua Vista Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Oaklawn Avenue around 4:44 p.m. with reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an apartment in Vistan Apartment Homes completely engulfed in flames, with heavy fire emanating from the front door, according to Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Charles Kuniyoushi.

Battalion Chief Kuniyoushi said the apartment engulfed in flames had three children inside who were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

"Across the breezeway, an additional unit had fire encroaching on the front door, preventing two occupants from exiting," Chief Kuniyoushi told CBS 8.

Two maintenance workers who noticed the struggle of the two women to escape the danger of flames leaped into action to knock out a window and pull the women through to safety.

Chief Kuniyoushi said the workers were in the right place at the right time.

"In this day and age, fires move quickly. They move fast. It's paramount that occupants of any type of unit get out quickly. Sometimes we need help getting out, and those bystanders were there to help them get out of there," Chief Kuniyoushi said.

Six victims sustained minor injuries due to the fire, one of which was a maintenance worker who was one of two people taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

The National City Fire Department and officers with Chula Vista police assisted Chula Vista Fire Department with the fire.

Red Cross was called to assist with temporary housing for several people displaced by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.