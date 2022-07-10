After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

CBS 8 is Working for You on tenant rights and how to fight an eviction notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far.

Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live.

We are Working For You to explain your rights as a tenant and who can help.

In August, neighbors in Oceanside received evictions letters, they scrambled and fought back.

As they did when they got their eviction letters, tenants, many who are seniors, gathered together. They met after receiving notices from their landlord that their eviction notices were rescinded.

“I'm glad that those who can stay will be able to stay unfortunately we can't,” said Teresa Keith.

Keith and her husband received a 60-day notice to move but she didn’t know if her terminally ill husband would live that long.

“The anxiety was killing him,” said Keith. “I couldn't wait to know whether we we would be on the street. My husband is on an oxygen concentrator and we have to have somewhere to plug it in.”

The eviction notice said the new owner was going to renovate and they needed to be out by October 31.

“I don't even think before people thought you could question it. ‘Oh you are doing demolition, oh you are doing renovation. Oh ok’,” said a tenant who is now moving out of California.

But it wasn't ok, tenants reached out to Rafael Bautista with San Diego Tenants United who advocates for renters and they formed union.

“Is it true that they're actually going to do substantial remodel? Is it true that they have permits for this,” said Bautista.

He says they couldn't find any permits and other violations. So they sent a letter and an e-mail to the owner and property manager putting them on notice demanding they comply with the California Tenant Protection Act.

“We want to make sure that people are aware that this can't just happen, you know that there's got to be proof for them to evict you. So, we always urge tenants to first fight back,” said Bautista.

The property manager referred CBS 8 to the owner. The owner never answered our call or text message.

Oceanside isn't alone.

Bautista says landlords found a loophole around the 2019 rent cap.

He says they'll send eviction letters claiming a remodel so they can bring in new tenants and increase the rent.

“It's so nerve wracking. It's scary, like, where am I gonna go?” said Lisa Lazarus.

CBS 8 helped Lisa and her neighbors when their landlord tried to jack up their rent during COVID.

She says now the landlord has sent everyone 60-day notices to vacate for a substantial remodel but she couldn’t find any permits and says the landlord won’t answer her questions.

CBS 8 connected Lisa with Tenants United to help draft a letter to contest the eviction.

“You guys helped us more than once now,” said Lazarus.

That little help can make a big difference.

“Hope for the best and stay as long as we can,” said Rick Barton, Oceanside tenant.

Resources

At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our San Diego community. If there is something you would like us to investigate, please share your idea here or email us at workingforyou@cbs8.com.