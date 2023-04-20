Are products as 'clean' as their label says they are?

The health rating app called Yuka hopes to empower consumers to make healthier choices and encourage companies to be more transparent.

SAN DIEGO — Deciphering labels on foods and other products is a big challenge. Do you know what ingredients are in your food?

Fortunately, there are health rating apps out to help you figure it all out.

We're Working for You, so we put some health rating apps to the test to see if the label lives up to what the product is made of.

When you stroll down the aisles, you can see 'organic,' 'natural beauty, ‘clean skin care,' have their own section at the store.

“The marketing on the packaging can be very deceptive. Most of the time, and it's easy as consumers to get fooled by brands, because we just don't have time to try to understand what's in the product,” said Julie Chapon.

Chapon is the co-founder of Yuka, a health rating app that started in France in 2017. Its slogan is decipher the undecipherable labels on food, household products and cosmetics to help consumers make healthy choices.

Chapon says the app now has 14 million users in 12 countries, including the U.S. and is a collaborative database with its users.

“[It] empowers consumers so that they can represent an important level of action to encourage manufacturers to improve the quality of their products,” said Chapon.

CBS 8 went to a local store and scanned barcodes and labels. Baby food graded well but alternative meat such as Impossible Brat was high in saturated fat. Hygiene brands that pride itself on using natural ingredients may not grade as well.

While the ingredients may sound like gibberish, the app explains what the ingredient is.

Fragrance and preservatives were found in many of the products and will score low. The app also explains why it may be harmful and why it got the grade it did.

“We really see that there is a strong demand for more transparency on the products,” said Chapon.

Federal and state label laws do not require the words 'clean’ rather it's a marketing tool that feeds the consumer demand for healthier options.

There are there similar apps such as the Environmental Working Group who have been accused of being fearmongers and alarmists.

“We are not the bad guys that will not tell people to not buy the products, we are here to also ask them to improve their product,” said Chapon.

Despite the pushback, Chapon says this heightened awareness has spurred change among consumers and brands.

“Companies are improving the quality of their products, thanks to Yuka and thanks to all the things,” said Chapon.

In 2022, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration proposed stricter guidelines on what foods can be labeled "healthy".

The proposed changes would leave out high-sugar, low-fat products that currently are allowed to use the healthy label today, such as fruit-flavored low-fat yogurts and Raisin Bran cereal. The FDA closed public comment in February and has not said when it would make its decisions. Many big manufactures oppose the restrictions.

