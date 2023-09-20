CBS 8 investigation into water billing problems takes center stage at San Diego City Hall

According to the San Diego Public Utilities Department, more than 30,000 customers have delayed water bills, and could receive a 'surprise bill.'

SAN DIEGO — Frustrated San Diegans voiced their opposition to a 20% water rate hike during Tuesday's city council meeting. Some said the customer service and billing issues at the public utilities department need to be addressed first.

CBS 8 has been covering this issue of delayed water bills for months.

"I want to hold them accountable. Do your job! Do your job and start managing your own house and then ask for a water rate increase," said Phil Radomski.

He said he had a leak under his rental property. His bills were suspended for two years, he said he recently got one for $3500.

During Tuesday's meeting, San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno specifically referenced two recent stories reported by CBS 8.

"One household whose residents are blind and deaf and on a fixed income were hit with a $4000 bill," she told council members. "Another household was hit with a $16,000 bill."

Councilmember Moreno was referring to Carmen and Juan Isais. CBS 8 spoke to the couple two weeks ago at their home in La Presa about their $4000 water bill.

Rick and his wife Hiba Graham shared their story with CBS 8 last month, after receiving a $16,000 water bill.

On Tuesday, Councilmember Marni von Wilpert asked the public utilities department staff to confirm more than 30,000 water bills are currently on hold. The answer was yes.

"Part of when you pay your bill is customer service, and we're lacking in that department," said Moreno during an interview with CBS 8 Wednesday.

"I couldn't look at my constituents and say 'We're going to raise your bill by 20 percent.' Meanwhile, we have a disastrous situation in the customer service department. I think this is something that should've been fixed before we raised rates, that's why I voted no," she added.

Councilmembers Von Wilpert and Monica Montgomery-Steppe also voted no.

However, the rate hike passed anyway. The first increase is set to take effect in December.

Moreno is the Vice Chair of the City Council’s Audit Committee and said she will continue to closely track the public utilities department’s progress in fixing its billing and customer service issues.