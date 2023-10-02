Working For You: City fixing upside street sign in Linda Vista

Drivers have reported an upside-down traffic sign for years. CBS 8 is Working For You to make it right-side up.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is making it right after an upside traffic sign has been wrong for several years in Linda Vista. A driver let us know about the issue, and we went to work for you; now the city is responding.

Drivers said the "traffic signal ahead" sign has been upside down for years. They reported it to the city, but it hasn't been corrected.

As drivers head north on Ulric St, just as they enter Linda Vista, they'll pass a traffic signal ahead sign that is upside down.

“This might be a funny example. But it is a distraction to drivers. And every little distraction can take someone's mind or eyes off the road and cause an accident,” said David Peery.

Why hasn’t @CMRaulCampillo or his D7 staffers fixed this sad situation on Ulric St? Is it because Ulric was originally a form of the Old English male name Wulfric but is now seen as a form of Ulrich? @jay_murr12@jyanezp@himynameisvic@SannaLoando@SophieBarnhorst pic.twitter.com/tAzjIv657v — David Peery (@davidpeery) February 10, 2023

He reported it on the city's Get It Done app a few days ago, then posted the mistake on Twitter and tagged CBS 8's Abbie Black.

Another man replied to the tweet with a similar story.

“I reported that about two years ago, and they closed it back in 2021,” said Tom Wellman.

In the Get It Done reports, it shows since 2019, there were more reports submitted about the sign.

It shows users reported the sign had fallen. The tickets said it was closed, and crews resolved the issue, which would mean the sign was put back up. In May 2021, Wellman's report about the upside-down sign said it was closed, and crews resolved the issue.

“I thought the case would be closed; they could turn that sign ahead, sign right up,” said Wellman.

Wellman lives in Carlsbad and is vigilant about reporting issues he sees in the county, and so is Peery.

“I've submitted over 26,000 Get It Done reports from graffiti to potholes to signs,” said Peery. “This is a public safety low-hanging fruit endeavor that I'm on. And I'm not looking for any fame or fortune. I want things fixed.”

Around 1 p.m., a city spokesperson responded via e-mail and wrote, "We have a transportation department crew en route to resolve the issue. As for what series of events transpired to keep this sign upside down since 2021. As for the sign itself, it will be fixed by the time your story airs.”

As of Friday, at 5 p.m., the sign still had not been corrected.

CBS 8 will let you know when there is an update.