City of San Diego seeking lessee to operate Canyonside Equestrian Center

The city is now seeking a long-term operator to run the facility, offering a five-year lease to the right candidate.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is searching for a long-term lessee to operate one of the city’s hidden gems.

The Canyonside Equestrian Center is located on city property in Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve and is leased out as a riding, training, and boarding facility for horses.

“I think the main difference is there’s a happiness here now that wasn’t here for a long time,” said interim operator, Gail Young. “Everybody is very happy at the transition and what it’s become now and so I’m happy with it. It’s been a challenge to be an interim manager, but it’s been very rewarding also.”

CBS 8 visited the facility in February when horse owners had enough of what they said was poor management and upkeep of the stables, citing complaints of poor-quality hay and piles of manure that were not being removed in a timely manner.

After several inspections, the City determined that horse stalls were not being maintained to proper health and safety standards, and thus terminated the lease on February 23, 2023. Since then, Young has made several improvements to the operation.

“I have a great hay vendor, the hay has been good. I try to make the horses my priority, above the boarders, above everything, the horses are the most important thing for me,” said Young.

The City is now seeking a long-term operator to run the facility, offering a five-year lease to the right candidate. A Request for Proposals (RFP) is posted to the City’s website.

“We’re looking for someone who has experience in the industry, whether operating a similar facility to this or having worked at a facility and has years of experience caring for the horses with boarding, managing the public services that are available through the riding classes or even guided trail hikes,” said Penny Maus, Director of the City’s Department of Real Estate and Airport Management.

The City is hosting an onsite visit Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for anyone interested in leasing this unique 15-acre property, located on Black Mountain Road. It features City-owned riding rings and corrals that can accommodate up to 100 horses.

“It’s really a hidden gem in San Diego and the boarders, who are on-site, really love the facility and enjoy the use of it,” said Maus.

Once a selection panel conducts interviews and narrows the field down to three finalists, they’ll make a recommendation to the City’s Land Use & Housing Committee in December and will need full City Council approval after that.

“I feel like somebody’s going to come along and continue to do the great job that Gail’s got started here,” said Katharine Boraz, who boards her horses at the Canyonside. “It’s been really great, it’s been like a home for all of us.”

After an initial lease of five years, the City and lessee would then have the potential to enter into two additional five-year options. Proposals must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on November 3.