Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking

The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new "mixed-use villages."

SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”

A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont and it's not pretty.” It didn't take long for nearly 200 neighbors to comment… the majority agreeing with the author of the post.

Some of the ideas include building a housing complex at the new trolley station on Morena at Balboa and adding housing on top of stores in at shopping centers, like Clairemont Town Square.

Sandy Vargas isn't a fan of the plan. “Too many people and too small of a space,” she said looking at plans for Clairemont Town Square. “I feel like it's going to get super crowded and we're going to lose quality of life,” Vargas said.

Working for you, CBS 8 reached out to the city to find out more about the plan.

A spokesperson says it's still being revised and a new version should be out next year.

She says it will serve as a "long-range vision" and "does not mandate any particular project to occur."

Things like the economy and availability of labor and supplies can affect what actually happens.

But the goal is clear: Create walkable communities with housing, shopping, jobs, and parks and do it near bus and trolley lines to eliminate the constant need for cars.

CBS 8 spoke with a shopper at Clairemont Town Square who declined to give her name, but said she moved to San Diego in 1963 when her husband was stationed at Miramar.

She says San Diego didn’t have nearly as many roads, houses, or malls in those days. She says if people had fought development back then, like people are doing today, the complainers wouldn’t have their homes or places to shop. To her, change is good… and necessary. “If they keep building one story houses, single family development, they're going to run out of places to build,” she said.



In the Nextdoor comments, many people questioned a lack of parking.

CBS 8 asked the city specifically about that concern and was told that because the areas are located within a half mile of a major transit stop, there is a "zero minimum parking regulation."



CBS 8 will continue to follow this plan and let you know when revisions are released.

