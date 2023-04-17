Growing concern over broken, deteriorating rails on La Jolla cliffs

White wooden railing that keeps people from stepping onto the ocean cliffs is deteriorating and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — People visit from all over the world to see the coastline of La Jolla. But white wooden railing that keeps people from stepping onto the ocean cliffs is deteriorating and dangerous.

Jana Farella lives and works in La Jolla and says she’s walked by the yellow caution tape and broken fence line along the sidewalk off Coast Boulevard for weeks.

“These wood pilings, they’ve probably been here a couple of decades. You can see termites. It’s severely deteriorated. If I’m here at 10 or 11 on a weekend, there are going to be literally hundreds of people lined up along here," Farella said.

The only thing that separates people from the sharp ocean cliffs are broken rails and open gaps between the rails.

She tagged the City of San Diego in an Instagram post saying, "You Need To Get This Fixed ASAP”.

Even though this is city property, after a lot of digging, CBS 8 found out it’s not so easy.

Farella agrees. She tried to get answers at the La Jolla Town Council meeting last week.

Farella asked city workers who were in the park near the fence if they could do emergency repairs. She said they told her there was no money to fix it and all they could do was put up the caution tape.

“The City is fully aware. The response is- we don’t have the funds. We don’t have the manpower. It’s so dilapidated up and down the coast and I know the City would say they spend so much money in La Jolla, but we don't see it," Farella said.

Farella told CBS 8 that a representative from City Councilmember Joe LaCava’s office was helpful and informative. We reached out to LaCava’s office since he represents La Jolla. He’s in Washington, DC on a trip with the mayor but his staff told us about a private partnership the city is considering to repair the fence.

Bob Evans is the President of La Jolla Parks and Beaches Incorporated. The group raises money for improvement projects around La Jolla.

“It's just tackling a project that the city does not have the resources or the funding or the personnel to do but we all care as citizens and residents and locals. That white fence its ugly. It’s dilapidated. It’s falling over,” Evans said.

And it’s dangerous because even with caution tape up, people lean against it.

Three months ago, La Jolla Parks and Beaches Incorporated applied for a Right of Entry permit from the city’s Transportation Department. It would give the group the legal ability to repair and replace fencing that the city owns, and Evans says that stretches for nearly two miles along the coast.



“There's nothing high tech. There's no engineering. It's repair and maintenance and beautification and vegetation management,” Evans said.

He says they would repair and replace the rails to make sure they are sturdy and safe. And they want to plan more native plans along the fence line. Thursday Evans meets with a representative for the city’s Transportation Department.

Evans says both sides will share their vision for what this fence line should look like, and how to get it done, but it doesn’t mean the Right of Entry permit will be granted Thursday. When will the project be done?

“I hope we can get it done this year. In 2023. If we can do significant parts or sections of the fence," Evans said.

We started reaching out to the City of San Diego around 9 a.m. Late in the afternoon they told us there was no information about possible emergency repairs.

But Anthony Santacroce did confirm Thursday’s meeting. We requested an interview with the city after that meeting to find out what’s next.

For people like Farella, it can’t come soon enough.

“It's an embarrassment. This is one of the finest cities in the country and this is the jewel of San Diego," Farella said.

WATCH RELATED: City Heights street lights out for eight years (April 2023).