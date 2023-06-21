Concerns mounting over skateboarders at Oceanside Pier

“The danger is there and my main concern is for the safety of the public,” said Robert Cording.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — There's a big safety concern at the Oceanside pier over skateboarders.

There have been several documented cases of injuries caused by skateboarders who use the steep ramp underneath the pier.

"I couldn’t move. I couldn’t get up from the sidewalk. I couldn't do anything," said Johnny Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is still recovering after he was hit by a skateboard last September while working as a security guard underneath the pier.



"It was four in the morning when I got hit. I was walking around watching people's stuff when I got hit," said Alcaraz. Alcaraz suffered a broken hip, arm, and finger. He now has a metal rod in his leg and walks with a slight limp.



"I can’t do what I used to do," said Alcaraz.



Robert Cording, who visits the pier every weekend, said "Skateboarders skate this ramp as of it's like a skateboard park."



Cording has seen skateboarders collide with pedestrians and vendors.



He himself has been hit by skateboards that have fallen on their own after the person on them lost control.



There are several signs posted saying no skateboards are allowed, but they're often ignored. Not only that, but Cording says the police don't do anything either.

Cording fears if something isn't done, there will be more injuries, or even worse.



“The danger is there and my main concern is for the safety of the public,” said Cording.



On Wednesday, Cording will present his concerns at the Oceanside city council meeting.



Cordig made a pamphlet showing pictures of skateboarders and people getting hurt to prove his point. His hope is that they install speed bump strips or tactile paving similar to what you see outside a grocery store.



“That would solve the problem because skateboarders cannot skate those boards like that. I know eventually they want to retrofit the ramp and the pier but that's down the road. This is something happening now,” said Cording.



CBS 8 reached out to Oceanside police for comment.

A spokesperson says they do patrol the area frequently and enforce the no skateboard rule when they see it.