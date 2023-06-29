'Paint doesn't protect people' | Cyclists frustrated over painted lanes on Park Boulevard

The City of San Diego has done a major mobility overhaul on Park Boulevard but a section was skipped during private construction.

SAN DIEGO — A new bike lane on Park Boulevard in the Mid-City area has frustrated cyclists.

The city has done a mobility overhaul on Park by adding bollards, flex posts, and green lanes for cyclists but skipped a block in between El Cajon Boulevard and Meade Avenue.

Adam Deutsch says painted bike lanes grind his gears.

“No, it’s not safe,” said Deutsch.

As he cycles north on the east side of Park Boulevard there is a painted bike line next to a green curb where a truck was parked that was partially sticking out in the bike lane.

“I don't know who this is designed to serve except for drivers,” said Deutsch.

In the last two years, Park has gone through a major mobility renovation.

“There is some green paint and flex point there [south of El Cajon] but once you cross El Cajon Boulevard it stops,” said Deutsch.

Between El Cajon and Meade, there is a housing complex that's under construction with a section of green in front of the site.

“Since paint is not protection, cycling on this lane is stressful because even though there is a visual barrier it doesn't stop someone in a car who wants to cross that barrier, or who doesn't see that barrier, or who isn't paying attention to that barrier,” said Deutsch.

In 2021, cyclist and new father Matthew Keenan was killed in Mission Valley, and cyclist Laura Shinn, and scooter rider, John Sepulveda were killed on Pershing Drive that same year.

“Within a mile of here at least three people were killed in painted bike lanes,” said Deutsch.

The Chair of the San Diego County Bike Coalition, Stephen Vance, sent CBS 8 a statement:

The bike lane would have been installed by the developer of the adjacent housing project based on a development agreement established long before the City decided to put a protected bikeway on Park Blvd. There ought to be a way for the City to easily update these agreements to ensure street improvements installed by developers are consistent with the current street design in the area. If the City's bike plan was up to date, this would be less likely to happen. The plan was last updated in 2013.

They would also like to see flex posts or bollards put up in this section of the Park.

A spokesperson for the city e-mailed a statement:

Bike lanes along the 4300 block of Park Boulevard were striped by the developer of the adjacent housing construction as part of the project's 2019-era scope of work and do not offer the protections that were included in the City's recent resurfacing and bike lane installation on Park Boulevard north and south of this segment. Once the construction is completed, closed out, and accepted, the City will take over the maintenance of this segment and will determine the best way to protect the cyclists and micro-mobility device users which may be similar to the Class IV bike lanes provided on the surrounding blocks of Park Blvd.

Cyclists hope the city does more than paint the street.

“They could be a protected bike lane here,” said Deutsch. “Paint does not protect people.”

Pershing Drive is under construction which includes new buffered bike lanes, a two-way separated bikeway, and a path for people walking. SANDAG says the Pershing Bikeway plan is part of its $200 million Regional Bike Early Action program.