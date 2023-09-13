Dangerous crosswalk at Ibarra Elementary concerns parents

Families say the crosswalk at Orange Avenue and 49th Street needs a crossing guard or police patrol.

SAN DIEGO — Chelsea Garland was walking her 4-year-old son to Herbert Ibarra Elementary School when he was almost hit by a car. She took cell phone video around the time it happened. She says she sees cars regularly flying through the crosswalk at Orange Avenue and 49th Street.

"My heart dropped, like really, it was really scary. There was nothing I can do at that point. The issue is that when we are crossing the street whether lights are flashing or not; people speed like it's not a school zone," said Garland.

Garland isn't alone. Others crossing the street feel the same way.

"Someone was about to run me over right now! I'm not even joking. As soon I was crossing the street, he drove really fast," said pedestrian Gloria Eden Perez.

People in the neighborhood say the crosswalk at the problematic intersection needs a crossing guard. They say it's also dangerous at Orange and Estrella Avenue. Garland says it would be helpful to have San Diego Police monitoring driver’s speeds along these streets.

CBS 8's Ariana Cohen is Working for You and contacted the San Diego Unified School District as well as the San Diego Police Department. She did not hear back from police yet, but she did speak with officials from the school district and made them aware of what parents are seeing. They say it's early in the school year but they will address it.

Meanwhile, parents are hoping to make these crosswalks safer sooner rather than later.

"There is no respect for kids. They don’t value everybody lives that are crossing the street," said Garland.

"Please help us! Help us, please! We need your help," said Perez.

