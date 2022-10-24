Del Mar street dealing with broken lights for nearly 2 years

That's because she moved in a year ago, and two of the only three lights on it have been broken the entire time.



"We had a little community potluck and people were shining their car lights on the street in order to be able to see within 10 feet in front of them," said Aguilar.



The issue was first reported to the City's Get It Done app.



Even though the neighborhood has a Del mar zip code, it’s part of San Diego's jurisdiction.



Mary Pierson says she reported the problem by phone as well, but no response. "Well, I can’t understand what has taken so long or why we're out in this predicament because it's dangerous," said Pierson.



The issue has been a hot topic on Nextdoor, and has even turned into a running joke since the lights have been out for so long.



"Everyone is talking to each other. Is the light fixed? No. Has anyone come today," said Aguilar.



All jokes aside, neighbors are especially concerned with Halloween just one week away, saying Minorca Cove usually sees hundreds of trick or treaters.



“My husband has considered buying lights for the street,” said Aguilar.



We took these concerns to the city. Back on October 3, a spokesperson emailed CBS 8 saying in part:



“This streetlight is pending assignment as part of a larger work order in this area. We should have electricians in this area within the next week or two.”



It’s been three weeks since then, and no one has come out, even though the status on Get It Done says "in process."



CBS 8 contacted the city again and responded in part:



“I have every confidence that an imminent evaluation of that area to assess how to repair it is still the case.



Adding maintenance staff is:



"....working as quickly as they can to respond each and every report."