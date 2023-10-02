Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building

Two days ago, a resident in the building tried to go down the steps, and fell.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed.

That means people on floors 2 through 4 will be stuck on the floor they live on, unless they want to navigate the stairs, for nearly 3 weeks by the time it’s fixed.

We met 69-year-old Johnna Thomas earlier this week when CBS 8 first reported that the apartment building for seniors in Lemon Grove didn't have a working elevator, and seniors living there felt trapped.

Two days ago, Thomas tried to go down the steps, and fell. One of her neighbors saw her roll onto the landing between two flights of stairs and shot cell phone video of neighbors coming to help.

Falling down the stairs is what they’re all afraid of. Thomas scraped her arms and legs, but it could have been much worse.

We met Marsha Walker making her way up the stairs. Stopping to catch her breath every few steps. She told CBS 8 that every morning at 5 a.m. she walks down stairs from her fourth floor apartment to go to work.

Walker works on her feet for eight hours at the V.A. Hospital, then comes home to climb back up the stairs.

“How do I feel? I feel awful anytime I come home from work. I'm depressed because I have to climb these steps," Walker said.

But she’s one of the lucky ones. Dozens of her disabled neighbors have been stuck in their building since the elevator went out of service. And they found out today, repairs won’t be done until later next week.

Tim King uses a wheelchair and lives on the second floor. King says he typically stays active and is always going somewhere, but he hasn’t left the floor he lives on in 2 weeks.

"It’s depressing, they left us hanging," King said. King blames the elevator repair company.

“I was born in a wheelchair and I've experienced this many times before. Companies that are supposed to do stuff for handicap people, they take their time," he said.

CBS 8 called the elevator repair company, 24-Hour Elevator. The manager said he could not comment.

Now dozens of seniors are facing another week, unable or afraid to leave the floor they live on.

"My neighbor wanted to call the ambulance but I didn’t want to go through that so I’ve just been laying down and feeling the pain,” Thomas said.

At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our San Diego community. If there is something you would like us to investigate, please share your idea here or email us at workingforyou@cbs8.com.

WATCH RELATED: 'Prison' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors trapped in apartments (Feb. 2023).









