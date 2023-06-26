EDCO proposes trash service rate hike for people in La Mesa

The average residential rate is about $305.52 per year. The rate hike would add another $24.84 annually.

LA MESA, Calif. — The waste hauler, EDCO, is proposing a rate increase for their trash service to people living in La Mesa. CBS 8 is working for you to figure out how much people’s bills could go up and how some people could be eligible for discounts.

“Every time I turn around, someone’s trying to get in our back pocket. If it isn’t the television, if it isn’t fast food, it’s our utilities, and now it’s trash. It never stops,” said La Mesa resident, Greg Goodrich. “Who wants more money taken from them? I mean, it’s bad enough we pay taxes as much as we do. Every time we turn around, they’re adding a new tax. Now they’re going to increase our waste? No.”

EDCO is the City of La Mesa’s franchise waste hauler for trash, recycling, and organic waste. The average residential rate is about $305.52 per year. The rate hike would add another $24.84 annually, which may not seem like much to some, but to others, it matters.

“Everything is being increased and I think it’s too much, especially for seniors,” said Betty Camacho, a senior on a fixed income. “I work very hard, you know, and you’d think as you get older, it’d get a little bit easier, but it’s not. So, I’m against it.”

Businesses pay about $1,377 per year for their trash service. The rate hike for them would amount to about $98.28 more annually.

“People here around us, there’s people older than the ’70s, sometimes they only have the every month cash, and sometimes I hear people say, ‘I don’t have enough money to pay the trash,’” said Isabel Mookini, who has been living in La Mesa for 4 years.

The La Mesa City Council is considering EDCO’s rate hike proposal at their Monday meeting at 6:00 p.m. at city hall. As of June 14, the City Clerk’s office received 50 written protests against the increase. CBS 8 reached out to EDCO for comment but did not hear back. On their website, it says that if you’re over the age of 62 and have a yearly household income of less than $30,000 dollars, you could qualify for a 20% discount on your service.