Festivals near Snapdragon stadium are not music to the ears of some neighbors

Residents are upset about the loud music from weekend long events held at Thrive Park next to Snapdragon Stadium.

SAN DIEGO — Ron Call, a resident of the Monte Vista Apartment complex above Snapdragon stadium, is one of several neighbors who are complaining about the noise from festivals held at Thrive Park.

Although he's cool with concerts and events inside the stadium, where the noise funnels up, his problem is with the festivals being held outside the stadium on the grass.

Call and other neighbors discovered the issue during the Re:Set San Diego festival, which was held from June 2 - 4.

Bands played until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Call sent CBS 8 a video to show how loud it got. We could clearly hear the music pumping despite his windows being shut.

"I definitely felt like I was at the concert venue myself. It was that loud that I felt I was in the concert venue," he said.

He worries about how it would have affected neighbors with pets, special needs, the elderly, or someone with medical conditions.

"People who needed to get rest for whatever reason," Call said.

The company hired to manage events at Snapdragon stadium and Thrive Park, OVG360, released a statement saying,

“The June 2-4 event abided by all noise regulations and protocols, which is also in line with the Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The June 2 and 3 events ended by 11 pm, and the Sunday, June 4 event ended by 10 pm.”

All of Call's neighbors heard the concert, but some with apartments not facing the field said they really didn't have a problem with it.

“It was loud, but it wasn't where it was drowning the TV out or a conversation you were having in the house,” said Chuck Tricoli.

The management company that oversees the area has said that there will be more events held at Thrive Park in the future. Call is hoping that neighbor’s concerns will be taken into account, and the noise levels will be reduced so that everyone can enjoy their homes in peace.