What to know about flood insurance

Flood insurance is not part of a homeowner's policy but is bought through FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County residents may have dodged major damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, but that may not happen next time.

Experts said that Americans are underinsured not just in California but nationwide when it comes to flood insurance.

Doug Heller, Director of Insurance for the Consumer Federation of America, a watchdog nonprofit, says only 12% of Americans have flood insurance.

“We're working on in Washington to reform the flood program. And a lot of the catastrophic problems we're seeing with climate change is driving a need recognized in Washington and around the country to fix some of these programs,” said Heller.

Flood insurance wasn't top of mind before Hilary, especially in Palm Springs, where many neighborhoods were flooded with water and mud damage.

It wasn't just Hilary that caused the damage; San Diego and California have been soaked with rain this year.

“We all have to think about how do we protect against these new and increasing risks that we have with climate change,” said Heller.

However, flood insurance is not part of a homeowners insurance policy. It’s similar to California’s earthquake insurance because it is a separate policy you must buy. FEMA regulates the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), available in San Diego County, but there is a max on coverage.

“They will only cover up to $250,000 of damage for your home. And in California, with construction costs the way they are and home prices, where they are, it's often the fact that $250,000 won't cover your full damage,” said Heller. “It’s $100,000 in coverage for personal property in your home.”

FEMA recently revised its rates in its Risk Rating 2.0

“In California, we've seen a lot of increases. We're seeing numbers in the $1,000 range is about what we would expect on average,” said Heller.

The NFIP website also breaks down costs based on neighborhood. When you type in your zip code, you can find the average price in your area.

But your insurance agent can set it up and give you a quote too. It will take 30 days to kick in.

You can also get more coverage through a private company, but Heller warns there are risks, especially if the company goes under.

“We have to be very careful. It's important if you're looking outside of the National Flood Insurance Program to find out if the company is called a surplus lines insurance company. And if so, understand that you don't have all the same protections you get if you're going through the federal program,” said Heller.

There are exceptions. Homes that are in high-risk flood areas are required to have flood insurance.

“If you're in the area of a previous like burn scar from a wildfire, and that is considered part of the reason that there was flooding, you may have coverage from your home insurance policy,” said Heller.

Southern California may be drying out, but Heller says the rain is not going away.

“Climate change is doing a number on us. And we have to face that now by investing on the front end,” said Heller.

To learn more about FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, click here.

