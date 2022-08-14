Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents

A park turned into a homeless encampment is next to Harborside Elementary school. Families are concerned that there is not enough fencing separating the school.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it.

However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens.

Which has brought up safety concerns from families in the area since the park is located just a few feet away from Harborside Elementary School where children as young as five are attending.

“You drive by there and unfortunately they are drinking and doing drugs and it's so close to the school, it's not safe for any parent. Kids walk by themselves,” said Paty Garcia, a mother who says she took her son out of Harborside Elementary because of the homeless issue.

CBS 8 drove to Harborside park and witnessed more than ten campsites set up around the park. There are also chain link fences separating the homeless park from the school, but chain link fencing does not provide enough privacy, which is why the city has increased enforcement.

On the phone, a spokesperson for the city says Harborside park has become an ongoing problem.

They also say they recognize the urgency of this issue and will be adding more fencing and screening.

While some parents are concerned, others say it's wrong to shelter their children from the harsh reality that is San Diego's cost of living.

“This is real life, and they must know that this happens,” said Nacho Eliza, a father in Chula Vista.

Despite growing concerns from neighbors, homeless advocates say those camping at the park do not disturb the people or students around the area.

Church organizations even gather every month to provide resources to those living on the streets.

“There’s others that want to get help and get out, our ministry is connected to a lot of resources,” said Miguel Flores, a pastor for The Secret Church in Chula Vista. The church organization gave out food, hygiene bags and other resources for dozens of homeless on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles the city passed an ordinance that bans homeless encampments from being within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, bringing questions about whether Chula Vista will pass a similar ordinance.

Chula Vista is in dire need of more parks, but the city confirmed that in the next coming weeks it could possibly decide whether to close Harborside park.

The city gave no additional information to CBS 8 on the possible decision.