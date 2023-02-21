Checking up on your doctor | How to find if your doctor has been disciplined by the Medical Board

Each year, the CA Medical Board receives upwards of 10,000 complaints and issues hundreds of charges against doctors. How to see if your doctor is among them.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Is your doctor accused of negligence? Are they accused of sexual misconduct with a patient? Do they have substance abuse issues that affect how they practice medicine?

Every year, the Medical Board of California receives upwards of 10,000 complaints against doctors for a variety of reasons. The board then investigates those complaints and decides whether or not to move forward with an accusation, a public filing akin to criminal charges in the criminal justice system. After the board recommends that the State Attorney General file a formal accusation or complaint, the board continues its investigation and then holds a hearing to allow the doctor, medical licensee, or surgeon to defend themselves. The hearing could lead the board to issue a public reprimand, or place the medical professional on probation, or worse, revoke their license.

FULL INVESTIGATION: Examining the CA Medical Board and its discipline of doctors

CBS 8 is Working for You to let you know how patients can learn more about their doctors and what disciplinary actions if any, they have had against them.

First, patients can look up their doctors by name on the California Medical Board website. It may be a good idea to ask for your doctor's license number and look it up to ensure that the spelling is not a factor.

The website allows users to verify a license, look up public records including enforcement actions against the doctor, as well as the opportunity to file a complaint.

In order to view enforcement actions and accusations against doctors or medical professionals click on "Enforcement" on the website's header.

Once there, click on "Enforcement Public Document Search."

Doing so will bring you to this page:

Once there, enter the person's name or license number. Occasionally doctors will have two last names. If that is the case, call the doctor and ask for their license number. Remember to enter only the numeric values of the license number.

Following these steps, if done correctly, will bring up whether or not a doctor has any disciplinary action against them or accusations of wrongdoing.

As an example, we searched the name of a Chula Vista doctor who set up cameras inside the women's restroom at the VA clinic he practiced at. The doctor, Vincent Tran, later pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges, and his license was revoked.

Hover your cursor over the public document and it will open a new tab with the accusation or decision in the case.

And while the medical board allows you to search for your doctors, another good way to stay on top of new accusations or decisions is to download the Medical Board App for iPhone users. The app will allow you to look up your doctor's name and license from your smartphone.

Consumers can also follow the Medical Board on Facebook and Twitter to keep up to date on any new releases and see if a new accusation is filed against their doctor.

Patients can also ask around and look for online reviews or articles about their doctor.