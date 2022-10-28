How much longer until researchers create a drug or vaccine for RSV?

In the last three weeks, 650 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children's Hospital.

SAN DIEGO — In just the past three weeks, 650 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children's Hospital. That doesn't include tests done elsewhere or those kids who were never diagnosed.



A lot of parents may be wondering if there's any medication or a vaccine that can either help treat or prevent the respiratory virus.

The answer is no, but there are studies underway in hopes of making both available.



“It was painful,” said father Keith James, when describing what it was like to see his infant daughter battle RSV.

Three-month-old Ivy was at Rady Children’s for more than a week.



“My wife and I were trading 24 hour shifts. We spent a total of eight days in the hospital,” said James. James said Ivy was given air flow to help her breathe more easily.



Beyond that, there was not much more doctors could do, except monitor and give her time to heal, which she did. Turns out, by the age of two, almost every child will get RSV.



In most cases, it will appear as a common cold and go away on its own, though rest and fluids will help, as will over the counter drugs if your child is age appropriate.



But for babies like Ivy, it can be more serious and lead to breathing issues, which is why she wound up in the hospital.



Dr. Davey Smith, the Chief of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at UCSD says while there’s no approved treatment for RSV, there are antivirals for RSV being investigated.



Right now, Rady Children’s is working with Pfizer on planning clinical trials. But a timeline hasn't been set.





What about a vaccine?



Researchers are trying to create one, which some believe could be available in the next year or two.



CBS 8 asked Dr. Smith, given how long RSV has been around, why don't we have a vaccine for it like we do for Covid which is a new virus?



"These are viruses that are not easy to make a vaccine for, Covid or RSV and Covid was at a time when there was lots of people dying so there was a lot of political will and money attached to getting those trials done very quickly," said Dr. Smith.

What options do worried parents have?

When it comes to prevention, for starters, follow proper hygiene.

Also, stay home if you're sick and stay away from others who may be too.

If RSV turns into something else like pneumonia or a sinus infection, there is medication for that.

There's also a drug to try and prevent severe RSV illness, but that's only for high risk infants and kids, and has to be administered before someone gets sick.

