Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego

These are for violations that would involve public codes such as health hazards, water, rodent infestation, non-working smoke alarms or mold.

SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready.

Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe conditions in their rental units across San Diego when they moved in. Some shared stories of trash in their units, unsanitary kitchens or appliances, and even blood splattered on the walls in hallways.

One person shared their experience with living in a unit that had what the city of San Dego came out and confirmed to be mold. This story included the tenant filing a complaint with the City of San Diego Code Enforcement Department.

Many of the tenants we spoke to did not file a code enforcement complaint with the City of San Diego which is a very important step to take in the process of handling these concerns.

How to file a code enforcement complaint:

If your address is in the city of San Diego, start the process on the Cty's Code Enforcement page. Fill out a Request for Investigation form online (or you can mail in a form, submit it in person, or call in your request). Once submitted, you can check on the status of your complaint or other complaints on a specific address through the Code Enforcement website.