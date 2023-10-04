Lawsuit: San Diego Catholic Diocese responsible for destruction of historic cemetery

The lawsuit claims the church gave away the cemetery knowingly to unload properties and assets, as it did for victims of priests who sexually abused children.

JAMUL, Calif. — The Catholic Diocese of San Diego says it gave the cemetery to the Jamul Indian Village in 2017. But a new lawsuit says the Catholic Diocese gave away the property and are responsible for the destruction of their ancestors’ remains.

The suit claims the church did this knowingly to unload properties and assets, as it did for victims of priests who sexually abused children.

The suit states in part,

"Plaintiffs believe and allege that the transfer of the cemetery property now known as 597-080-06 was done as part of a scheme created and designed by the Defendant corporation sole to transfer the cemetery property to a third party so that the Defendant corporation sole may attempt to avoid liability for desecration of remains and funerary objects interred at the cemetery, and so that the assets of the Defendant corporation sole are not reachable by its creditors, particularly not reachable by Plaintiffs to satisfy Plaintiffs’ Claims herein against the Defendant corporation..."

WATCH RELATED: Lawsuit alleges Catholic Diocese of San Diego moved real estate to avoid paying abuse victims (Feb. 2023).

Glenn Ravell is the President of the Jamul Action Committee and advocates for people in the Jamul area.

Ravell watched the construction of the Jamul Casino by the Jamul Indian Village and can now see and hear the work happening around the historic cemetery beside the casino.

“The contractor is currently boring 120 soil nails, those are horizontal nails that go 35 feet west into an area that will certainly encroach on funeral objects and may encroach on people buried there," Ravell said. "Since the construction started here, the cemetery has not been well protected nor have the rights of the descendants of the people who have been buried there been well protected."

CBS 8 spoke with Kevin Eckery with the Catholic Diocese of San Diego. Eckery says the property is under the control of the tribe because the church deeded the land to the Jamul Indian Village in 2017.

“Whatever project you're talking about is something we know nothing about. Number 2: we have no involvement in it and number 3: we did the right thing in turning over native American burial area essentially to the native American tribe that's already taking care of the property,” Eckery said.

CBS 8 asked him about the lawsuit claims that the church is trying to get rid of properties to paying out sex abuse victims’ claims, Eckery responded, “It suggests it was fraudulently transferred when in reality it was always their property.”

We reached out to the Jamul Indian Village about the project and they did not get back to us. Ravell hopes a judge steps in to stop the work happening now.