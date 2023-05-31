Residents in the Loma Portal area in the dark as city crews work to fix streetlights

“It is very frustrating being that we are a cul-de-sac and it’s very dark down here, you know, we don’t have extra lights down here at all,” said a resident.

SAN DIEGO — Electrician crews are working to make progress on the backlog of 6,000 streetlight repairs needed across the city. CBS 8 is working for you in the Loma Portal neighborhood, where streetlights have been in disrepair for years.

“It’s very dark out here, and people leave their porch lights on, but that doesn’t help,” said Deborah Padua, who lived on Wisteria Drive for over 50 years. “It’s been about two years without streetlights, and we don’t know why.”

“How many streetlights are out?” asked CBS 8’s Brian White. “Every single one of them,” replied Padua.

Padua showed CBS 8 video of Wisteria Drive at nighttime.

“There are people around here who work; my son is one of them, who works one night a week until two in the morning, so coming home here, it’s tough to see,” said Padua. “If somebody were out in the street, you’d probably hit them because you couldn’t see them.”

On top of that, people in the neighborhood don’t feel safe at night without any lighting.

“Lately, we’ve had several Ring cameras around here pick up people casing cars,” said Padua. “My son’s car was stolen right out in front of our house.”

Padua and her neighbors have filed Get It Done reports for several years but haven’t had any luck yet.

“I would just like to see at least somebody explain to us why we don’t have lights and then get them fixed,” said Padua.

CBS 8 contacted the City of San Diego’s Transportation Department, which oversees streetlight repairs. They told CBS 8 that maintenance staff was in the area in October working on the antiquated series circuit system. Currently, crews are waiting for a nearby construction project to be finished in August before coming out again to make repairs.

Help may be coming soon because the City of San Diego told CBS 8 they would look at installing temporary solar lights on Wisteria Drive until permanent repairs can be made.