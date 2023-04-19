Mysterious five year water leak frustrates neighbors in Chula Vista

Neighbors in the Robinhood Point community believe the water is coming from water tanks owned by the Otay Water District.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A mysterious water leak in Chula Vista has residents wondering who is to blame.

Homeowners in the Robinhood Point community say water has been leaking down a nearby hillside for several years.

"We were concerned that the source of that water may be a couple of water tanks that are built on the top of this hill owned by the Otay Water District," said Dave Sommers, who has lived in the area since 1997.

Sommers says neighbors first noticed the water about five or six years ago as it seeped onto the roadway and into people's backyards.

The Homeowner's Association reached out to the Otay Water District asking them to investigate.

But, Sommers says the answer they received wasn't what they were expecting.

“Their response is it's naturally occurring groundwater and it's not their problem. To many of us, we believe that the more plausible explanation is that Otay Water’s operation, their infrastructure has sprung a leak after 40 years and it's seeping into the ground coming down this hill making life miserable for the homeowners and the HOA because we've had to foot the bill for all of the engineering work that's been done to try and drain the water away,” said Sommers.

Recently, the HOA shelled out 100,000 dollars to put in a drain, which has helped.

But, Sommers says it's a band aid, adding, they shouldn't be the ones footing the bill or any future ones that pop up.

"Our problem is I believe that we have to prove the source of the water is coming from their operation and that's extremely expensive. We're talking lawyers and engineers - resources that we as a community and HOA we just don't have and it's almost like a David versus Goliath type of situation," said Sommers.

Sommers says the issue has created fears of declining home values, erosion, and water loss.

He emailed CBS 8 asking for help.

So, we reached out to the Otay Water District to push for answers.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"The Otay Water District has assessed our infrastructure numerous times, including with the help of contracted services, and we've been able to eliminate district-owned infrastructure as the possible source."

CBS 8 followed up, asking what is the source, and if they can provide documentation of those assessments.

We are still waiting to hear back and will continue to follow up on this story.

