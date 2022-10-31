'It's not safe' | Nearly 36 streetlights out in Rolando

CBS 8 is Working for You to help get a neighborhood's streetlights repaired after residents in Rolando said they've been left in the dark for years.

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in a Rolando neighborhood said they've been left in the dark for years and nothing is being done to fix their streetlights.

One neighbor says he counted nearly three two dozen streetlights out on four streets.

“Thirty-two street lights just on four streets,” said Daniel Berge.

Daniel Berge says he’s filed Get it Done reports with the City of San Diego but nothing is being done.

On Sunday night, Berge says he counted streetlights out on Alamo Drive, Rolando Drive, Malcom Drive and Aragon Drive.

“The streets here in the neighborhood are pitch black. It's not safe for the kids, it's not safe for the parked cars,” said Berge.

Berge's neighbor had his car hit in a hit-and run.

“My bumper had been hit and there was giant hole in it and my taillight was loose,” said Jacob Jones.

The neighbor says he filed a police report when his car was hit in January. His roommate’s car has been hit as well. Jones worries what’s next.

“A little league team walks by, walkers, elderly, pets and it's really dangerous. There needs to be some type of solution to this,” said Jones.

Berge says there have been countless crashes. He’s been documenting the outages for about two years. He’s sent the city pictures of crashes, emails and Get It Done reports.

“This is costing real people, real dollars not to mention if someone got hit in the neighborhood,” said Berge.

On the city's website it says it can take up to 334 days to repair street light issues due to delays in parts and staffing shortages repairs can take 334 days.

“We have reports that replaced last year that are still not being addressed so it's way more 333 days and while we are waiting more street lights go out,” said Berge.

CBS 8 is Working for You and getting some attention on the issue.

We sent an e-mail to the city’s communication department. A spokesperson responded in an e-mail:

Our next assessment and maintenance for CD9 is scheduled before the end of the year and The streetlight circuit in this area is an overhead 6.6 series circuit and has typically been stable, however, there is an obsolescence issue with the lamps. Currently, there are no LPS lamps available for this style fixture and we have been working to identify a workaround solution to restore service to these poles. The post tops on the other hand can be maintained and will do so the next time were in the area. We plan to perform a night check in the coming weeks to obtain a clear count on the type of lights affected.”

“It's just a circle and we are not getting any results. It's so frustrating, it's so frustrating,” said Berge.

