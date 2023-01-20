Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

CBS 8 is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach.

CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach..

“When you come off the street it looks, ‘oh there's that edge look at that beautiful ocean," said Pat Abbott, PhD, Geologist.

But, you can’t miss the orange cones, fencing, yellow caution tape and ‘unstable cliffs, stay back’ sign.

“People don't pay attention to the sign,” said Doris Penman, Pacific Beach resident. “It's amazing how ignorant people are about how unsafe these cliffs are.”

Overnight on Thursday, the bluff collapsed leaving boulders scattered across the beach.

“Had that collapsed at 1 p.m. instead of 1 a.m., there would have been many lives lost,” said Cheri Tabb, Pacific Beach Neighborhood Watch Captain.

The city came out and pushed the boulders to the bottom of the cliffs forming a sand barrier but people are still climbing around the loose dirt.

CBS 8 was at the scene while city geologists were surveying the damage. A spokesperson says a report is pending.

Abbott showed how weak the cliff is by easily smashing a piece of the sediment in his hand.

“They only are geologically of a million years old or so and you can take them and crush them in your hands,” said Abbott.

Tabb lives above the cliff collapse and says while the heavy rains and king tides make the bluffs unstable, it’s people that are making the cliffs weaker.

She says she has seen people carving out parts of the cliff to sleep and has seen it happening all along the cliffs.

“This started as a small opening in the cliff that slowly over time people would go up and sit and dig out and create an area to sleep and sit,” said Tabb.

Neighbors say police will respond but they've also reported their concerns to city officials and Get it Done countless times.

“What we really need is the council get involved and the city get involved on the level to possibly to enforce the fines on the cliffs,” said Tabb.

CBS 8 reached out to Council Member Joe LaCava’s office and the city, a city spokesperson wrote:

…the Lifeguard Division did contact the City Geologist to come out and assess the area, their report is pending. Lifeguards continue to warn people who are sitting near the cliffs, and due to the loss of sand, no one is sitting in this area. Prior to this incident, there was no evidence of man-made caves and it appears to be a naturally occurring event.

“It’s not natural, mother nature erosion, this is manmade erosion. That is what is concerning. We need to get a handle on that,” said Tabb.

Neighbors hope this collapse will encourage people to head the warning signs.

“There is only so much you can do. But we can help by keeping off the cliffs,” said Penman.

If you have a concern and want the city to respond you can report it on the city's Get it Done website or app.

