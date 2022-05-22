Neighbors grow concerned over burned, uninhabitable Lincoln Park home

Neighbors tell CBS 8 that people have been seen living in a home that caught fire back in December. The house is charred, uninhabitable and has no electricity.

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors who live near Ocean View Blvd in Lincoln Park sharing concerns over a house that caught fire back in December.

They say that the house remains on the street burned. They also worry that several people have been seen living there even though it's uninhabitable.

Many have been complaining that nothing has been done since fire crews helped extinguish the blaze that caused major damages to this house.

“When the fire happened last year it caused lots of damage. The roof is a pretty big whole, and obviously when it rains all that water goes through there. So I'm only assuming that inside that house is a disaster,” said a neighbor who did not wish to share his name for fear of repercussions.

However they told CBS 8 that the conditions of the house have also attracted squatters and have even left trash on the streets.

“It does look pretty bad because you see a lot of people gathering there and it's usually people who are up to no good,” said a neighbor who lives nearby.

The exterior of the house is partly damaged because of the fire, but the interior seemed even worse.

CBS 8 went to the location and a man who claimed to be the property owner immediately became irritable when asked about the damages to his home.

Since he didn’t get a proper response from the property owner, we contacted the development services department who deals with this.

Over the phone they told me that as of this moment the house is considered uninhabitable but the structure has not been red tagged.

DSD also says that they are still investigating the cause of the fire and add that they are working with the responsible party.