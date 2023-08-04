Neighbors worried about horses on an Escondido ranch

County Animal Services visited the ranch and inspected the horses.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — CBS 8 is Working for You to get answers about a horse ranch in Escondido, where neighbors have been complaining about the condition of the animals.

San Diego County Animal Services confirmed it is investigating “several reports” about horses on the 1.5-acre ranch along Kauana Loa Drive.

Concerned neighbors reached out to Audrey Reynolds, founder of Saving Horses, Inc., who has worked in horse rescue for more than a decade. She paid a visit to the Escondido ranch.

“What I saw was horses standing in thick, deep mud. There was one little mare right next to the road. She was literally standing at a pool of murky, muddy water that she could not get out of,” said Reynolds. “A couple of horse experts who live in the area have been talking to me, and saying enough is enough. They're tired of having to drive by those horses and feel sorry and sad for them.”

Reynolds took photos of the horses and posted them online, showing the animals standing in dirty stalls, their coats unkept and caked in dirt. She also filed a complaint with Animal Services.

“My concern would be, not only for the wellbeing of the older emaciated horses, but also for all of the ones that have been standing in muck for months. This really can affect their feet in a very negative way,” said Reynolds.

Not all the horses were in bad condition. Reynolds said she tried to talk to the ranch owner.

“She said that she had rescued these horses many years ago and that she realized that they were old and that they had special needs, but she really didn't offer any type of suggestion to me that she would try to do a better job,” Reynolds recalled.

The property owner did not respond to messages from CBS 8 seeking comment.

A spokesperson for San Diego County Animal Services emailed CBS 8 the following statement:

"San Diego County Department of Animal Services officers are committed to serving the County of San Diego for animal rescues, relinquishment, and animal cruelty or neglect investigations in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

Animal Services received several reports about horses at 2677 Kauana Loa Drive. Animal Services officers visited the property on 4/8/23. The officer was able to observe all animals on the property and address concerns. The owner is taking steps to comply with officer’s mandates and a meet time has been scheduled with the owner to revisit the property."

At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our San Diego community. If there is something you would like us to investigate, please share your idea here or email us at workingforyou@cbs8.com.

WATCH RELATED: Controversy surrounds operator of horse ranch under investigation by animal services (April 2023).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android