North Park Altadena neighborhood to get speed bumps to cut back on speeding drivers

Neighbors have been complaining about reckless driving and the frequency of traffic accidents in the area for decades.

SAN DIEGO — People living in North Park’s Altadena neighborhood are one step closer to having safer streets.

CBS 8 has been following this story for months and asking the city to fix the ongoing problems.

And now, people in Altadena are breathing a sigh of relief after learning that something finally going to be done to address their concerns.

The Transportation Department has approved a multi-phased approach to cut back on speeding drivers, including setting up speed bumps on 33rd Street to force drivers to slow down.

“I think this community is really really grateful, and looking forward having a sense of well-being,” said Terrance Morrissey, who lives in the neighborhood.

Morrissey has led the efforts to come up with solutions. He’s worked closely with Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and city leaders to bring attention to the issue.

Earlier this year, he and other neighbors created a petition with over 270 signatures to express their frustration and demand action.

“I think nearly everyone on this street or the adjoining streets has a story of something," he said.

Last week, there was a hit and run two blocks that way, there was a high school student who did an illegal U-turn on Fourth Street and total the residents car that was just last Thursday. One of my neighbors on this block last week had their side mirror knocked off,” he said.

Morrissey says speeding drivers have hit countless of parked cars, run over pets and he and his neighbors fear children and pedestrians could be next.

“I would say there's probably not a week go by that something like that happens in this general area,” said Morrissey.

In a statement, Ryan Darcy with Councilmember Whitburn’s office says they are excited to see much needed traffic calming improvements coming to Altadena.

He adds, that “this is a direct result of the community working with our office to deliver results for the neighborhood.”

“When CBS got involved in this story. I think back in the spring or early summer, you guys have been out here twice, now It's the third time — you sharing our story with a wider audience really helped, I think, put the spotlight on this issue and help keep city officials accountable,” said Morrissey.

The community is close to submitting petitions to the city, once that is done a work order will be put in for the installation to get started.

