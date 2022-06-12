Package delivery text scams ramping up this holiday

Delivery drivers are hard at work and so are scammers who are hoping shoppers will fall for their package delivery text scheme.

SAN DIEGO — Delivery drivers are hard at work, but so are scammers eager to take your holiday shopping money.

If you've been receiving more texts than usual lately, you've might have noticed some from a Grinch trying to convince you to track a fake package.

Now that we are past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tis the season for package deliveries and scammers texting you posing as the courier.

CBS 8 is Working For You to spot the phony texts, to help keep you from getting scammed.

“The scammers are really going to ramp up their activity, because the odds are much greater that someone is going to receive this message who's actually expecting a package,” said Eva Velasquez, Identity Theft Resource Center CEO and President.

The non-profit offers resources to assist identity theft victims for free.

Velasquez says these types of scams known as smishing happen year around.

“But December 1, of course, now I'm receiving multiple ones per day. And that's because they know that this is a vulnerability, and they want to exploit it,” said Velasquez.

One scam text can read:

“Your parcel has been intercepted and the parcel cannot be delivered due to no door number. Please update your address (link) in time for timely delivery.”

The first red flag was in the link, there’s no website for the courier company and there is pressure to act fast to receive the package on time.

If you do click on the link, it may ask you for your username and password to the company’s site.

“’Oh, confirm what credit card did you use to purchase this package' and wants your account number,” said Velasquez.

If you are expecting a package. Velasquez recommended that you go to the source and don't engage.

“Go to the vendor or the retailer or the website that you ordered that package from and track the package through there to see if they're trying to communicate with you,” said Velasquez.

What if you sign up delivery status notifications?

Verify the text. You can do that by checking the URL.

For example, if it says it’s from FedEx, it should be Fedex.com/tracking number. You can track the number and verify its your package.

You can also sign up for the United States Postal Service free Informed Delivery and track your package and your peace of mind.

“The biggest risk reduction comes in the form of your own vigilance,” said Velasquez.

The Better Business Bureau also released additional holiday scams that are on the naughty list.

