Park Boulevard bike lanes moving forward despite push back

"We're trying to create a safe connected network here," said one city representative.



At times, the meeting got heated, as some people voiced their frustrations.



"I really think this is annoying to many of us,” said one woman.



The number one complaint: removing 88 parking spaces from businesses and residents, all while new developments are being built.



"You're creating this nightmare scenario in the future where there's nowhere to park," said one man.



"Those are some pretty big drastic parking reductions," said one woman.



City staff says their intention is not to create a parking issue, noting the changes they made to the initial plan, which called for eliminating 253 spaces.



Despite the opposition, many people spoke out in support, including Laura Keenan, whose husband was killed in September while riding a bike along Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley.



"On the night Matt was killed, he did everything he could to protect himself. He rode in the bike lane with his helmet and a light. I believe if there was a protected bike lane, he'd be alive today," said Keenan.



The city says it has every intention to complete the Park Boulevard project, though in the future, will be more transparent about their plans.



"This isn't something we're gonna walk back from We're moving forward with the acknowledgement we should have been here much earlier. It’s not something we'll continue to let happen."



So far, the street has been resurfaced. The rest of the project will be completed over the next several weeks.