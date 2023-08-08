Record spending predicted for back-to-school shopping

CBS 8 is Working for You on how to save and get an A+ in shopping for students this year.

SAN DIEGO — Parents are expected to spend a record amount on back-to-school shopping this year.

The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend 41.5 billion dollars.

“Families will spend about $895 on school shopping,” said Charlie Pastor.

He's a certified financial planner and expert with Motley Fool Ascent. He says school supplies are getting pricey, and parents will spend about two hundred dollars more than before the pandemic.

“Graph paper had increased in price by about 13 percent in the last year alone,” said Pastor.

Before you fill your cart, we studied and are working for you on saving at check out.

One way to save is to buy used.

“Books, for certain classes or calculators, don't necessarily need to be brand new to be useful for your children,” said Pastor.

CBS 8 went to The Salvation Army Thrift store in Otay Mesa, where there were deep discounts on children's clothing.

Kids' tops are only $1.99, but they’ll be less than a dollar in a few weeks.

“Saturday, August 19, we are having a 50 percent sale on clothes, shoes, and accessories,” said The Salvation Army Captain Willie Bland.

The captain says inflation is pushing more customers in the door for back-to-school shopping.

Online, Dealsnews.com shared what retailers have the best deals. It recommends shopping Amazon for backpacks, cleaning products, and school supplies. Best Buy for laptops and Staples for cleaning products and school supplies. It also says that Target has good deals for clothes and school supplies. You can find good deals on clothes and school supplies at Walmart.

Dollar-type stores are also suitable for school supplies and cleaning products.

“If you can buy as needed to help supplement throughout the year, that can help take the sting out of back-to-school shopping,” said Pastor.

He also cautions against racking up a credit card. The pastor suggests using one that pays off.

“If you have a rewards card at a certain store, it may benefit you to go shopping there, and if you have a cashback credit card, you could earn some money back,” said Pastor.

San Diego County’s Child Support Services is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. The community event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 12, at the Department of Child Support Services central office, 3666 Kearny Villa Road. Hundreds of backpacks will be filled with school supplies (while supplies last) for all families who attend the Super Saturday event.