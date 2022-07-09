'There's a very persistent pattern of discrimination' | Researchers say there's more heat in urban neighborhoods

Minority areas in San Diego County experience significantly more urban heat than wealthier, predominantly white neighborhoods.

SAN DIEGO — Researchers at UC San Diego say some communities are hotter than others.

They looked at urban heat and found that communities that have higher Black, Hispanic or Asian experience significantly more urban heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods, within a vast majority of the populous United States and San Diego.

"I like the shade. I like the trees that it gives. I don't really like being at an open park with the sun,” said Jalisha, as she pushed her son at Kimbell Park in National City. “This park gives us a lot of space and then there's a lot of things to do on top of that,"

When Jalisha heard about the urban heat study and inequities in black and brown communities she said, "I'm human just like everybody is human too and we all deserve some type of air and AC."

Jennifer Burney, a professor at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego says too many people across San Diego are facing inequality when it comes to staying cool.

"We're looking at 5 to 10 added degrees in some of these neighborhoods. Within the city, the structure of the city itself creates additional changes in the environment and that's what we're talking about when we're talking about urban heat. Even with all these different histories across the country,” said Burney. “Old cities. New cities. Very different geographies. Very different populations. There's a very persistent pattern of discrimination,"

"It was not surprising. We have a need for resources. We see that our communities are suffering,”

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis says urban heat has been a problem for decades in the making.

She says National City is doing its’ part by giving out trees and providing cool zones to help folks out immediately.

“We will give you the tree, you just choose from the variety, and you plant it,” Sotelo Solis said.

However, she says she understands there are barriers to planting your own trees.

“It’s the maintenance, it’s the upkeep, it’s the watering. We can't have enough cool zones,” said Sotelo Solis. “We can't have enough spaces to send people to."

Burney says the problem can be fixed when you understand problem areas.

"High density buildings, that's going to attract a lot of heat,” said Burney. “You've got sort of absorptive materials and a lack of vegetation in some of these neighborhoods – that adds up to be this extra heat burden."

Burney offers smart urban planning, such as more trees and greenery, as well as changing building materials to pale colors that attract less sun could offset urban heat.