Residents at Alpine apartment complex upset over tree removals underway

A tree and vegetation removal effort is underway at an apartment complex in Alpine for fire prevention, but residents have concerns about the trees up for removal.

ALPINE, Calif. — A massive tree and vegetation removal effort is underway at an apartment complex in Alpine for fire prevention, but people living there have concerns about the large number of trees slated for removal.

Crews began working Monday at Alpine Village apartments on Arnold Way to remove shrubs and trees that sit within five feet of the apartments.

“This is going to be a massacre, you know, these are living beings too. It doesn’t make sense to me,” said Ana Rivera, who has been living in the complex for five years. “I cannot just sit down and accept it because I’m just renting here. I know this property doesn’t belong to me, but trees belong to everybody.”

Rivera and other residents were notified by property management that many of the trees and shrubs were going to be removed for defensible space efforts.

“I don’t think trees that have been growing here for decades need to be cut down because they’re healthy,” said Rivera. “I understand if they cut the sick ones, the dry bushes, we have dry trees around, but most of the trees going away? Why?”

CBS 8 contacted the Alpine Village management office and they said the five-foot clearance is mandated by CalFire.

“Defensible space laws have changed. There’s a new zone that’s know as ‘zone zero,’ this is the ‘ember free zone,’” said Jason McBroom, fire marshal with the Alpine Fire Protection District.

A new state law, SB 63, went into effect last year. It applies to Alpine and other unincorporated areas, requiring that combustible materials, including shrubs, trees, stacks of firewood, patio furniture, and anything else that can burn, be removed within a five-foot perimeter of a home or any structure.

“During a wildland fire, wind-driven embers are going to hit the exterior wall surface and fall straight to the ground,” said McBroom. “By removing the first five foot of combustible materials, if there’s nothing that can burn, that raises the chances of a structure surviving a wildland fire immensely.”

Meanwhile, Rivera’s at a loss as to why so many trees need to be cut down, especially with all the shade they provide and all the wildlife that will be affected.

“Look at all these trees over here, most of them are less than five feet from the houses,” said Rivera. “Look around you, everything is going to be cut down.”

Crews will be working through the end of May to remove vegetation throughout the apartment complex of about 300 units. Fire Marshal McBroom told CBS 8 he will be on site for a reinspection this coming Friday.