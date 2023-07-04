Kensington residents call for stop signs at scene of fatal crash

The speed limit on Adams Avenue by the scene of the crash is 25 miles per hour, though people living in the area say drivers go faster than that.

SAN DIEGO — After a tragic car accident that took the life of a six-year-old boy on Adams Avenue, many residents are calling for something to be done about speeding drivers in the area.

“The white SUV ended up on its side over here pointing towards that house right there,” said Randall Torres while pointing toward the scene of the crash. “It ended up flipping over on its side and facing that way.”

More than two weeks after the two-car collision claimed the life of a six-year-old boy on Adams Avenue and Biona Drive, a memorial of flowers, candles, and stuffed animals remains on the street corner.

“Oh, it broke my heart, I have grandchildren that age, yeah, it’s heartbreaking,” said Lorraine Iverson, who lives down the street.

The speed limit on Adams Avenue by the scene of the crash is 25 miles per hour, though people living in the area say drivers go faster than that much of the time.

“Traffic has to slow down, especially early in the morning, they just speed through here,” said Kensington resident, Diane Larabee.

“All the time, all the time,” said Iverson. “People always drive too fast on Adams.”

Since the tragic accident on March 22, about a dozen Get it Done reports have been filed with the city requesting two stop signs be added along Adams Avenue, which would make the intersection at Biona Drive a four-way stop.

“Yeah, stop signs on every corner, I think,” said Larabee.

The San Diego Police Department initially said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the deadly crash, but as far as who was at fault and what exactly happened, they told CBS 8 Friday that the investigation is still ongoing.

“Well, I think the city needs to look at what the best solution is,” said Bonnie New, who lives in the neighborhood. “Is it a stop sign, is it flashing lights, is it a traffic circle, you know, what will keep the traffic moving, but keep everybody safe?”

CBS 8 reached out to the City of San Diego about all the stop sign requests and they said, “City traffic engineering teams are doing an assessment at the location of the crash.”

“I think it’ll slow them down, I mean, maybe speed bumps, I don’t know, something needs to slow them down,” said Iverson.