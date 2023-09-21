14 months later | Residents say traffic circles on Streamview Drive are dangerous, want improvements

CBS 8 profiled neighbors’ concerns over roundabouts on this street in July 2022 and 14 months later, they reached out to us again.

SAN DIEGO — Viewers reached out to CBS 8 with safety concerns over roundabouts on Streamview Drive in the Oak Park neighborhood. CBS 8 profiled neighbors’ concerns on this street in July 2022, and 14 months later, they reached out to us again.

“A cat only has 9 lives, we’ve already exhausted 8,” said longtime Streamview Drive resident, April Mahoney. “My concern and angst is that we got nothing. Mayor’s office talks about sexy streets, we got a big, fat nothing burger.”

Mahoney told CBS 8 about a number of car accidents occurring near the traffic circle on Streamview Drive and Gayle Street, including one last year when a speeding car crashed through her neighbor’s fence and into their home at the tail end of a p9b51ed882c1colice pursuit. She also told CBS 8 about the time a drunk driver hit her parked car, and 6 months before that, when another vehicle barreled through her other neighbor’s retaining wall, crashing into their home too.

“Our insurance for our properties has gone up because now we’re in a hazardous area,” said Mahoney.

When CBS 8 was out there a year ago, Mahoney pointed out design issues she said were contributing to the problem, and to this day, she and other neighbors still have the same complaints. They say the curb to the roundabout is not raised enough, allowing drivers to ride right over it.

“Look here, tread marks all the way around, people are doing donuts,” said Mahoney.

“I can still hear people swerving around maybe ten times around that little circle just to have fun and it bothers me,” said Meredith Thygeson, who lives nearby.

“You could see where there was a collision, someone’s tail light,” said Mahoney, pointing to a broken tail light laying on the ground.

Neighbors in the area told CBS 8 they’d like to see some kind of barrier added to the roundabout and traffic medians, along with speed bumps nearby. A spokesperson for San Diego’s Transportation Department sent CBS 8 the following statement:

“Since responding to community concerns in 2022 by installing traffic safety signs and road markings, the City of San Diego has continued to meet with the community about interim and future improvement measures along Streamview Drive to complete the traffic-calming corridor. After a recent community focus meeting to discuss various design elements to the phase two construction of additional roundabouts, the City will meet with the community in the coming months to present the improved scope of work, including electronic speed signs, possible road humps, and traffic calming architecture and landscaping. The City is exploring ways to fully fund the phase two portion of the project. Most recently, the City applied for the U.S Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program that would provide the remaining funding to begin construction.

CBS 8 also reached to Council President Pro Tem, Monica Montgomery Steppe, whose district includes the area, and her office responded with this statement:

“My office has worked diligently with Streamview Drive neighbors to address their legitimate concerns about street design, speeding, and beautification. We will continue to support and advocate for improvements that keep residents safe in this community.”

Meanwhile, Mahoney and other neighbors are disappointed by what they say is inaction from the City so far.

“This is unacceptable and it’s 15 months later, and I get crickets,” said Mahoney.

