San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash

It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30.

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30.

Nestor Vargas found out he had unclaimed cash after receiving a letter in the mail.

At first, he thought he owed money, but after a closer look, he discovered the letter was actually good news! “Oh no, it’s money for me,” he said with a laugh. “It’s good!” Vargas discovered he had unclaimed cash for $384.80 and $144.90. That's more than 500 dollars! And he admits he has no idea why he's on the list. “No, but no problem. No worries!” Vargas said.



Nestor isn't alone. There are nearly 1,400 people who have to claim their money by the end of the day on Wednesday. After that, you lose it.

“The money then reverts back to the county,” said County Tax Collector, Dan McAllister. He says a lot of the money comes from over payments to the county. Everything from property taxes to building permit fees, and his office has spent a lot of time trying to find the owners.

“Our mission is to return it to the rightful owner and that's what we're trying to do," McAllister said.

Biggest unclaimed money amounts

The single biggest unclaimed amount is over $250,000 to the heirs of William Joseph Duggan, Jr., but they are nowhere to be found.

“We’ve tried to call, we've tried to write, we've tried to post notices and nobody responds,” McAllister said.

Rounding out the top 5:

Just over $50,000 to the heirs of Veronica Crawford

Nearly $40,000 to the Estate of Norman Watson

$33,000 to CRP Arbors Rancho LLC

$25,000 to MS Rialto the Lakes CA LLC

Nestor is excited to have this unexpected money for the holidays. “Ya, this is good,” he said. “Good for the county of San Diego. This is good.”

How to check if you're on the list

It's easy for you to check the tax collectors website to see if your name is also on the list. Just click here and put the name you’re looking for in the search bar.

