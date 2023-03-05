Road Repairs | How to report a pothole and request street repairs in San Diego County

Recent storms have opened up potholes across San Diego County. See how to report a pothole and place a street surface repair request in your specific city.

SAN DIEGO — The heavy storms over the past month have made for a very rough ride and potential damage to your vehicle on roads all across San Diego County. Each city has a different way to report potholes to be considered for repair.

Carlsbad:

The City of Carlsbad recommends that you report a pothole through the Carlsbad Connects App. The city even put together a video explaining the app and how to use it.

If you do not have access to the app, call the Maintenance Department at 442-339-2980 or send an email to transportation@carlsbadca.gov.

Chula Vista :

Residents can now use ACT Chula Vista to submit requests for non-emergency service via mobile application and web tool. That includes issues like graffiti, potholes, dead animals, malfunctioning traffic signals and abandoned vehicles.

ACT Chula Vista is a public website so any information you include can be seen by anyone on the web.

Submit your information using their website or download the free phone app to get started (for iPhone and Android devices, search for ACT Chula Vista on Google Play Store or iTunes).

ACT Chula Vista also is available on a browser here or on the City Facebook page (ChulaVistaCity).

If you need to report a problem without accessing ACT Chula Vista, please call Public Works Dispatch at (619) 397-6000.

Coronado :

Report potholes and street repairs on Coronado's website. The service form can be found here.

Just select "STREETS" then "Request for Pothole or Street Surface Repair."

This report requires the location and a description, along with your name. It also requires more information like how many potholes, the size of the potholes and if they are causing traffic problems. You can also include a photo.

Del Mar :

To submit a public works request in the City of Del Mar, head to this request form and include information like location, contact info and a description.

You can also call the Public Works Department at (858) 755-3294 or send an email to publicworks@delmar.ca.us.

El Cajon :

If you would like to make a service request or report an issue that you have, please utilize the City of El Cajon's online program here.

Once logged in, select the appropriate category/topic and fill out the form completely. Information will be verified and you should be contacted within a timely manner to advise you of the status. Many concerns, such as pothole and sidewalk repairs, are repaired within 48 hours of notification.

Encinitas :

The City of Encinitas has an eight-person Street Maintenance Division that maintains the city's public roads and stormwater drainage system.

The phone number for Encinitas' street maintenance is (760) 633-2850.

You can also report issues through the MYENCINITAS App. This app can be downloaded on your smartphone or tablet via Apple's App Store and Google Play.

To submit a service request online, click here. The form requires the location, a description and an image.

Escondido :

The City's Report It! app is the quickest way to report issues to Escondido. Search for Escondido Report It! in the iTunes App Store or through Google Play.

If you do not have a smartphone, you can report an issue by going to this website and clicking "create."

If needed, you can also report an issue to the Maintenance & Operations Hotline at (760) 839-4668.

Imperial Beach :

Imperial Beach has an online service request form which can be accessed here. You must include contact information as the City of Imperial Beach does not respond to anonymous requests.

The phone number for the city's Public Works Department is (619) 423-8311 and their email is ibpworks@cityofib.org.

La Mesa :

The City of La Mesa recommends that you report a pothole through their See Click Fix App. This app allows people to submit an issue and track its progress from submission to completion.

If you do not have access to the app, call the City's Public Works at (619) 667-1450.

Lemon Grove :

To report a pothole, you can fill out a service request here. Registration is required.

The City says these requests may take up to four weeks to see a response in the field.

You can also call (619) 825-3810, which connects to the city's Engineering Department.

National City :

Call Public Works at (619) 336-4580, fax your request to (619) 336-4397 or email them at publicworks@nationalcityca.gov. The pothole report will be placed on our street maintenance schedule. Please provide the location of the pothole and your contact information. National City may contact you if additional information is needed.

You can also submit a service request through National City Connect, which is available on Android and iPhone.

Oceanside :

If you have any street maintenance questions or need to report raised sidewalks or potholes, you can call (760) 435-4500 or email customercare@ci.oceanside.ca.us.

Online service requests are handled via PublicStuff, which requires the location and a description.

You can also submit requests through the My Oceanside App. There are both Android and iOS versions of the app. Registration is required.

Poway :

There are a couple ways to report maintenance issues on Poway's roads.

You can download the Poway CityApp, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

There is also the option to submit an online service request through this link or by calling Public Works at (858) 668-4700.

Poway aims to repair potholes within 24 hours of notice.

San Diego :

San Diego prefers you submit pothole requests through their Get It Done app. After submission, you get an email with a case number so you can follow the progress of the issue. The app is available on iPhone and on Android.

You can also report a pothole online here. This four-step process requires the location, type of issue, a description and an image.

San Marcos:

The San Marcos City App empowers residents and visitors to support the City in its efforts to keep San Marcos safe and clean. It is available on Android and iPhone.

To report all non-emergency concerns online, visit this website.

Santee :

Santee has a website for service requests like potholes, graffiti and drainage issues. Registration is required.

You can also call (619) 258-4100 (extension: 304).

Solana Beach :

Call (858) 720-2470 to request pothole repair or send an email to the Public Works Supervisor at pw-eng@cosb.org.

Unincorporated :

To report road problems in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County, call the hotline during normal business hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

(877) 684-8000 Toll Free or 1-858-694-3850

If the problem happens outside of normal hours, call the County After-Hours Answering Service at (858) 565-5262.

There are also specific numbers for the road divisions & road stations in smaller communities across San Diego, like Alpine, Borrego Springs, Julian, Ramona and more.

This website has a link to all of that information.

Vista :

The City of Vista has an online reporting system, which can be accessed here.

You can also call their hotline number at (760) 639-6177 or download the Access Vista app. The mobile app is available on Google Play and iOS.

State/Federal Highways :

If you spot a pothole on a state or federal highway, Caltrans said the best way to report a pothole is through its online customer service request portal.

These requests require information like nearest road landmarks, when and where you spotted the pothole, and contact information. Requests will be handled Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.