San Diego responds to North Park neighborhood's concerns about high speeds and traffic collisions

CBS 8 reported on the concerns from Altadena residents in June. Now the city and nearby high school are stepping up to address the issue

SAN DIEGO — After years of complaints of excessive speeds and traffic collisions on residential streets, residents living in North Park's Altadena neighborhood are finally seeing some action.

Residents say the city is now looking at ways to calm traffic and slow traffic along 33rd Street near Redwood.

They say drivers on their way towards Interstate 805 and students heading to and from Saint Augustine High School often fly through their neighborhood. Residents there say speeding drivers have run over cats and dogs and they fear pedestrians, bikers, and children are next.

"The problem is 33rd street is the connector to the 805, so you have a mixture of commuters racing through the area, you've got a big high school a block away and people who live in the area going as fast as they can to get to and from the 805," said neighbor Terrence Morrissey.

CBS 8 first reported on neighbors' concerns in June, now the city and the local private high school are working together to slow down traffic and make the neighborhood safe for residents and pedestrians.

In an email to neighbors, members of the Altadena Traffic Initiative said the city evaluated the traffic and plans to issue its recommendations to District 3 Councilmember Stephen Whitburn in the coming days.

"We have taken those possible solutions, brought them forward to the city transportation. They are evaluating them and they are gonna come forward in the next couple of weeks," said Whitburn.



CBS8 asked, "Can you assure the neighbors today that there will be changes coming to this neighborhood?"



"Yes. Absolutely there's gonna be changes coming to the neighborhood there's no question about it," said Whitburn.



Whitburn says his office has also been working with administrators at Saint Augustine High School to come up with ways to get students to step off the gas pedal on their way to and from school.

Administrators at the private school tell the community that they are considering staggering school start times, launching a ride-share program, and meeting with the community to get updates and work on solutions.

For some here, those changes can't come soon enough.



"He's just missed every single day."



In September of last year, Laura Keenan's husband, Matt, was killed by a wrong way driver while riding his bike near Mission Valley, leaving behind both Laura and their now two year old son.



They live in Altadena, which is why for her, this is personal.



"I'm doing everything I can to prevent another family from having to go through this because it's just the worst pain you could ever imagine. I didn't know a pain like this was possible," said Keenan.







