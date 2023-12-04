San Diego teacher's car, $10K worth of equipment stolen while grocery shopping

About a month ago, he was grocery shopping at the Vons in El Cerrito when he says something unexpected happened next.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Alex Ferre is a teacher at Snapology in Solana Beach, a company that provides Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics or STEAM learning through Lego robotics and engineering kits.

About a month ago, he was grocery shopping at the Vons in El Cerrito when he says something unexpected happened next.

"And when I came to parking lot, my car was gone. I did know it was risk that something could have been taken, but I didn't know the whole car could have been taken. That’s me not thinking forward," said Ferre. "I believe my keys were stolen. I had a jacket with big pockets and they pick pocketed from me."

Inside the Kia Soul, Ferre says he had $10,000 worth of STEAM equipment including Lego robotics kits, Amazon tablets used for robotics, and a competition board, among other items.

"In my heart of hearts, what I care most about is my students and their learning and I want to provide the best education I can. Having the equipment taken from me; I am here for my students and I don’t want anything further," said Ferre.

In the meantime, he has another mode of transportation and he says he filed a police report, but so far he hasn’t had any luck.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen called and emailed the detective on the case and is waiting to hear back on any leads.

Ferre is hoping to raise $10,000 to replace the equipment for his students.

"Its been a deep learning moment. This is me asking for help and recognizing that," said Ferre.

At CBS 8, we are always Working for You and our San Diego community. If there is something you would like us to investigate, please share your idea here or email us at workingforyou@cbs8.com.