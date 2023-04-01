SDG&E gas bills expected to more than double this month

Increasing from $2.36 per therm in January 2022 to $5.11 per therm in January 2023.



Gao claims SDG&E doesn't profit from that.



"What we pay in the market to get natural gas or electricity for our customers, we don't mark that up. If we pay a dollar for natural gas, our customers pay a dollar," said Gao.



But, a bill is made up of just more than natural gas.



CBS 8 asked Gao to explain why those costs are going up as well, and why we pay more than anyone else in the country.



She says wildfire mitigation projects and modernizing the grid so it can handle more renewables, energy storage, and electric vehicles play a role.



As for the “delivery fee” increase, Gao says it’s costing more to deliver energy into homes.



"That's the cost of the infrastructure, the pipes, the wires, the power poles that get the energy to your home," said Gao.



Still, that explanation does little to ease customers' concerns, including Tammy Smith. Last week, she told CBS 8 her bill went up more than $137, compared to the same month a year ago.



"If it keeps going up, I don't know what I'm gonna do," said Smith.



CBS 8 showed Gao the interview, and asked what options do people like Smith have?



“We have debt relief. We have payment plans. We have bill discounts and energy efficiency programs they can take advantage of to help them reduce their bill long term,” said Gao.



Gao says SDG&E will work with customers to ensure their lights stay on. Long-term, they're pushing for rate reform at the state level.



When asked if continuous rate hikes are the new norm, Gao says it's possible bills will go down after January when the demand for natural gas declines. But, even that's not guaranteed.



"We recognize how difficult this is, how challenging it is, how tough the situation is for local families, but we want them to know we are here to help them," said Gao.